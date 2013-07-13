By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 Walt Disney Co's
Lucasfilm Ltd and Pixar units have settled a lawsuit accusing
them and other technology companies of conspiring not to poach
each others' employees, resolving their part in a case that
involves some of Silicon Valley's biggest names.
The settlement was disclosed in a Friday court filing that
did not elaborate on terms of the deal. Disney was not
immediately available for comment.
This year, a U.S. judge in San Jose, California ruled that
the lawsuit, brought by five tech employees alleging a broad
industry conspiracy, cannot proceed as a class action but left
the door open for workers to eventually sue as a group.
The case has been closely watched by Silicon Valley, with
much of it built on emails among top executives, including the
late Apple chief executive Steve Jobs and former Google
chief executive Eric Schmidt.
If the plaintiffs win class certification, then they would
have more leverage to extract large financial settlements than
if they were to sue individually.
The plaintiffs claim the companies' agreement to refrain
from recruiting each others' employees drove down wages in
Silicon Valley.
Other defendants in the case include Adobe Systems Inc
, Intel Corp and Intuit Inc.