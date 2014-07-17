Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it would slash up to 18,000 jobs, or 14 percent of its workforce, this year.

Here are some of the major job cuts announced by technology companies in recent years:

Hewlett-Packard Co

May 2014 - The personal computer maker said it planned to cut as many as 16,000 jobs

September 2012 - HP said it would lay off 29,000 employees over the next two years (reut.rs/1r6yYF3)

Intel Corp

April 2014 - The chipmaker said it had cut 1,500 jobs in Costa Rica

January 2014 - Announced plans to reduce its global workforce of 107,000 by about 5 percent this year

Google Inc

March 2014 - The search giant said it would cut 1,200 jobs, or 10 percent of the workforce at its then Motorola Mobility unit, on top of the 4,000 it eliminated in August 2012 (reut.rs/1qi7aPZ)

Texas Instruments Inc

January 2014 - The chipmaker said it would cut 1,100 jobs, or about 3 percent of its global workforce

November 2012 - Said it would lay off 1,700 (reut.rs/1mQLFT7)

Zynga Inc

January 2014 - The game developer said it would shed 314 jobs, or 15 percent of its workforce, to slash costs

Acer Inc

November 2013 - The Taiwanese computer maker said it would cut 7 percent of its global workforce of 8,000

Broadcom Corp

October 2013 - The chipmaker said it would cut up to 1,150 jobs

BlackBerry Ltd

September 2013 - The smartphone maker said it would cut 4,500 jobs, or more than a third of its global workforce (reut.rs/1p01HJZ)

Cisco Systems Inc

August 2013 - Announced 4,000 job cuts, or 5 percent of its workforce

May, 2013 - Cisco said it would cut its workforce by 500, Bloomberg reported (bloom.bg/1p04Lpm)

AOL Inc

August 2013 - The company said a restructuring would likely reduce its workforce by 10 percent. AOL had 5,600 employees at the end of 2012 (bit.ly/1jTVala)

Sony Corp

April 2012 - The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 6 percent of its global workforce (reut.rs/1wzMUqD)

