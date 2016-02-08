Feb 8 Shares of companies offering data
analytics and cloud services, including Tableau Software Inc
, fell sharply again on Monday amid worries that their
customers were cutting spending.
Tableau shares fell another 10 percent to $37.28. The stock
lost half its market value on Friday after it cut its 2016
revenue forecast, helping spark a selloff in tech stocks that
dragged down the whole market.
The selling resumed on Monday, helping to drag down the
Nasdaq Composite Index 2.8 percent to its lowest in
nearly 1-1/2 years in morning trading.
"Is Tableau the canary in the coal mine on IT spending or is
competition muddying the waters?" RBC Capital Markets analysts
asked in a research note.
If Tableau, with its lower average selling prices, was
finding it difficult to sell its products to enterprise
customers, it could mean trouble for companies with more
expensive products, RBC said.
However, the brokerage noted that companies like Microsoft
Corp and SAP SE have reported strong demand.
Shares of Salesforce.com Inc, Splunk Inc
and Workday Inc, which declined on Friday, were down
again on Monday, as were stocks of Teradata Corp,
Hortonworks Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc and
Qlik Technologies Inc.
These stocks had high valuations before the selloff on
Friday, driven by years of hype that spending from enterprise
customers was moving to big-data analytics and cloud computing.
"If the selling continues and the global economy continues
to slow, that's when you will see spending get cut and cut hard
and that's why investors are selling ahead of that," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
Big tech stocks such as Facebook Inc and Google-owner
Alphabet Inc were also down on Monday amid worries
that tech stocks overall were overvalued.
Apple Inc was up slightly.
Adding to the gloom, IT services provider Cognizant
Technology Solutions Corp forecast its slowest revenue
growth in 14 years for the current quarter, as clients worldwide
rein in IT spending. Cognizant's shares were down 7 percent.
RBC cut its price targets on many cloud computing stocks
including Qlik, Splunk and Workday on Monday. It cut its target
price on Tableau on Friday.
LinkedIn Corp was among the few bright spots in the
technology sector. The company's shares rose as much as 6.4
percent, but that was after a 43 percent drop on Friday that
wiped out nearly $11 billion of its market value.
The social network for professionals shocked Wall Street on
Thursday with a revenue forecast that fell far short of
expectations.
