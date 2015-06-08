By Liana B. Baker and Bill Rigby
| NEW YORK/SEATTLE, June 8
since 2000 not even halfway through, mid-sized semiconductor makers appear to be
prime takeover targets as the largest players look to round out their
capabilities and turn their focus to chips for cars, watches and other devices,
making the "Internet of Things" a reality.
Bigger is better is the new mantra, as more technologies are being squeezed
onto chips and customers want to deal with integrated suppliers that can offer
the broadest range of products.
"You want to be the supplier that has the most capability," said Ernie
Ruehl, managing director at Credit Suisse.
Credit Suisse advised NXP Semiconductors on its deal with Freescale
Semiconductor, which kicked off the current wave of chip mergers in
March, and was one of the advisers to Avago Technologies in its $37
billion deal for Broadcom Corp last week.
Bigger companies can better afford the ever-rising cost of design and
manufacturing.
"A leading-edge design can cost $150 million to $200 million, which means
that you have to be able to generate four times the revenue to get a return on
investment," said Mario Morales, an analyst at tech research firm IDC.
Companies that make analog and mixed-signal chips - a mixture of analog and
digital - are in demand, analysts said. Analog chips process real-world signals
such as sound and light, so they are central to smartphones and devices
connected to the Internet.
As a result, companies like Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Linear
Technology Corp, Intersil Corp, Silicon Laboratories Inc
, Analog Devices Inc and M/A-COM Technology are under
the spotlight.
Another closely related subsector is microcontrollers, essentially small
computers used in automatically controlled products like car engines or
implanted medical devices. Smaller microcontroller makers include Atmel Corp
and Renesas Electronics Corp.
The big chip makers, such as Intel Corp, Texas Instruments Inc
and Qualcomm Inc, want to beef up in just those areas.
This thirst for growth has helped spur semiconductor stocks to new heights,
with the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index last month hitting its highest
since 2001.
As a result, valuations are growing, but not out of line with technology in
general. Potential target NVIDIA Corp is trading at 24 times estimated
profit for the next 12 months, and Xilinx Inc, Analog Devices and
Marvell Technology Group are at around 21 times, according to Reuters
data. Semiconductors as a group have historically traded about 15 times.
But high valuations have not stopped the pace of deals or the premiums
companies are willing to pay as low interest rates provide a source of cheap
capital. Intel is offering about 35 times expected earnings for Altera Corp
.
After barely five months, $80 billion in semiconductor M&A has been racked
up this year, according to Reuters data. In the last two weeks alone, Avago and
Broadcom announced their deal and Intel moved to buy Altera.
More deal activity is brewing. Analog chip maker Exar Corp said
last month it would look at strategic options. Cypress Semiconductor Corp
has made an offer for Integrated Silicon Solution Inc but has so far
been rebuffed. The chief executive officer of Lattice Semiconductor Corp
told Reuters this week he was open to a sale, but only for a big
premium.
(Additional reporting by Liana Baker in New York, Noel Randewich in San
Francisco and Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Trousdale and David
Gregorio)