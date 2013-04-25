Delhi-based tech startup ShepHertz Technologies Pvt Ltd has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Kae Capital, Mumbai Angels and Blume Ventures. Although details of the deal are not immediately available, the money raised will be invested in marketing, product development and hiring more people.

The startup was founded by Siddhartha Chandurkar (CEO) in July 2010. Prior to setting up Shephertz, he had worked at Wipro Technologies and Ericsson.

ShepHertz provides mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and multiplayer gaming network engine for app developers. The company's product offerings include App42 - a cloud API (application programming interface) that helps in app development irrespective of the type or domain of the app; AppWarp - a device-agnostic and cloud-based massive multiplayer gaming and virtual world platform; AppHawk - a complete management system for the planning and development of a cloud project; AppClay - enabling users to develop their own HTML5 and Android native apps without any coding; and AppHQ - a management console for App42 cloud API and AppWarp.

The startup will soon launch shared and dedicated cloud containers, an application that enables app developers to deploy their apps on ShepHertz's containers. It means the lifecycles of the apps will be managed by the company and the degree of management will depend on the ‘type of container' on which the app will be deployed.

"Now developers need not worry about operating system (OS) installations, patches, security, firewalls, scalability, high availability and any server side code - be it technical or business logic. They can focus on their user interface and client-side logic, and leave the cloud and data management to the App42 cloud platform. Our unified approach to cloud management eases the process of moving or porting from one access channel (like mobile, web, social, TV, etc.) to another," reads a message on the site.

-- Copyright 2013 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved. This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.