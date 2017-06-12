Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
LONDON, June 12 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** STOXX 600 down 0.9 pct as tech weighs
** Apple suppliers down up to 13 pct
** Tech plunge deepens after Wall Street open
** Investors' interest in Spanish banks spikes after Popular rescue - GS
** Cyclicals rally loses steam as investors rotate into defensives
** Acacia Mining sinks on Tanzanian probe (Reporting by Helen Reid)
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)