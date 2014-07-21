SAN FRANCISCO, July 21 Stripe launched in
Australia and began testing in three Scandinavian countries on
Monday, as the three-year-old payments startup backed by a trio
of PayPal co-founders slowly enlarges its global footprint.
Its latest international expansion came after it struck a
rare deal with Chinese payments service Alipay, an affiliate of
Alibaba Group Holding Inc, to allow Chinese buyers to pay for
purchases on the U.S. service.
"Stripe's mission is to grow Internet commerce by providing
everything an online business needs to accept payments," John
Collison, co-founder and president of Stripe, said in a blogpost
on Monday.
Stripe now operates in several countries including Canada,
Britain and Ireland, and is beta-testing in European countries
such as Finland and Switzerland. It began beta-testing on Monday
in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, a company spokeswoman said.
Stripe touts a simple-to-use multi-currency service as an
easy way for businesses to begin accepting payments from around
the world. It takes a cut of several percentage points off
transactions across its platform.
The company has raised $130 million from investors. It was
valued at $1.75 billion in a January round of funding from
venture capitalists, including Khosla Ventures, Sequoia Capital
and Founders Fund. Other backers include Andreessen Horowitz and
PayPal co-founders Peter Thiel, Max Levchin and Tesla Motors CEO
Elon Musk.
The transaction puts Stripe in the rarefied company of
startups valued at more than $1 billion just three years after
brothers Patrick and John Collison debuted their service.
Its clients have included ridesharing service Lyft and the
Museum of Modern Art in New York.
