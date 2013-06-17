(For other news from Reuters Global Technology Summit, click on
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 EBay Inc's
PayPal division will become the first foreign company to secure
a payments license in China, CEO John Donahoe predicted, but he
cautioned that the e-commerce giant is taking a cautious
approach to expansion in the country.
Donahoe sees "encouraging signs" from the Chinese
authorities, but said it remained next-to-impossible to guess
when its fast-growing PayPal unit will finally get the green
light to operate in the world's second largest economy, he told
"I am confident that PayPal will be the first non-domestic
company to get a payments license in China. That could be in
three months or five years," said Donahoe.
It is not clear whether PayPal will have to do this through
a joint venture with a domestic company in which it owns a
minority 49 percent stake, or whether it will be able to own a
majority stake, Donahoe added.
"That's the multibillion dollar question for Visa,
MasterCard and everyone else in payments, not only
PayPal," said Gil Luria, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. "I
don't think there is anybody who is not Chinese who knows the
answer."
However, Donahoe's comments suggest that PayPal is in a good
position to get a Chinese payments license in the future and
that the company is making progress toward that goal, albeit
slowly, Luria added.
Foreign Internet companies traditionally operate at a
disadvantage versus locals such as Alibaba and Baidu Inc
in the country, which formally opened to international
business just over a decade ago when it joined the World Trade
Organization. The financial and retail industries remain largely
dominated by domestic companies such as Bank of China and
Alibaba.
"The evidence would suggest that a non-Chinese company is at
a disadvantage. We have chosen not to compete aggressively," he
said at the summit, held at the Reuters office in San Francisco.
But "over time you'll see the Chinese domestic economy try
to connect with the global one."
EBay does around $6 billion of business volume in China
currently, much of it Chinese companies selling to the rest of
the world, Donahoe said. He expects growth there to continue to
outpace the rest of the world.
The e-commerce market in China will grow 43 percent a year
to $401.7 billion between 2012 and 2015, according to J.P.
Morgan estimates. E-commerce in the U.S. is growing 10 to 15
percent a year, according to comScore.
EBay launched in China about a decade ago, aiming to match
buyers and sellers in the country online, as it successfully did
in the United States and Europe. However, the company pulled out
in late 2006 after spending heavily on the effort.
Late last year, eBay dipped its toe back into China, through
a partnership with online fashion retailer Xiu.com.
STATE-SPONSORED CYBERATTACKS
Donahoe said eBay was working closely with foreign
governments to combat online fraud and crime, especially
money-laundering. About a quarter of PayPal transactions are
cross-border. While eBay has not experienced state-sponsored
attacks itself, it has noticed a marked increase in such
cyberattacks, generally, in the past 12-to-24 months, he added.
On the recent debate about the extent to which the U.S.
government conducts surveillance within its own borders, Donahoe
said eBay has never been asked to participate in a broad
information-gathering exercise. But he said it does comply with
legitimate requests for data on a case-by-case basis.
Donahoe personally welcomed the debate that has arisen since
news first broke that the National Security Agency is gathering
information from a broad swath of other Internet companies
through the Prism program.
"It's appropriate for us, to have a bit of a national
dialogue and debate on privacy and on cybersecurity. And just so
that what sometimes goes unspoken gets spoken," he said.
"We're trying to make sure that all of our privacy policies
and how we comply stand up to the spotlight. As the digital
world becomes more of our everyday lives, there will be more
opportunity and need for more of a dialogue."
