(Adds eBay comment on cyberattacks)
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 EBay Inc's
PayPal division will become the first foreign company to secure
a payments license in China, CEO John Donahoe predicted, but the
e-commerce giant is taking a cautious approach to expansion in
the country.
Donahoe sees "encouraging signs" from the Chinese
authorities, but said it remained next-to-impossible to guess
when its fast-growing PayPal unit would finally get the green
light to operate in the world's second largest economy, he told
the Reuters Global Technology Summit on Monday. (For a video of
the interview, click on reut.rs/11FgUSQ)
A payments license would help to level the playing field for
EBay in China, a huge market where foreign Internet companies
traditionally operate at a disadvantage to locals such as
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Baidu Inc.
"I am confident that PayPal will be the first non-domestic
company to get a payments license in China. That could be in
three months or five years," said Donahoe.
It is not clear whether PayPal will have to do this through
a joint venture with a domestic company in which it owns a
minority 49 percent stake, or whether it will be able to own a
majority stake, Donahoe added.
"That's the multibillion dollar question for Visa,
MasterCard and everyone else in payments, not only
PayPal," said Gil Luria, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. "I
don't think there is anybody who is not Chinese who knows the
answer."
Donahoe's comments suggest that PayPal is making progress
toward obtaining a Chinese payments license, albeit slowly,
Luria added.
China formally opened to international business just over a
decade ago when it joined the World Trade Organization. The
financial and retail industries remain largely dominated by
domestic companies such as Bank of China and Alibaba.
"The evidence would suggest that a non-Chinese company is at
a disadvantage. We have chosen not to compete aggressively,"
Donahoe said at the summit, held at the Reuters office in San
Francisco.
But "over time you'll see the Chinese domestic economy try
to connect with the global one."
EBay does around $6 billion of business in China, much of it
Chinese companies selling to the rest of the world, Donahoe
said. He expected growth there to continue to outpace the rest
of the world.
The e-commerce market in China will grow 43 percent a year
to $401.7 billion between 2012 and 2015, according to J.P.
Morgan estimates. E-commerce in the United States is growing 10
percent to 15 percent a year, according to comScore.
EBay launched in China about a decade ago, aiming to match
buyers and sellers online as it successfully did in the United
States and Europe. However, the company pulled out in late 2006
after spending heavily on the effort.
Late last year, eBay dipped its toe back into China, through
a partnership with online fashion retailer Xiu.com.
STATE-SPONSORED CYBERATTACKS
Donahoe said eBay was working closely with foreign
governments to combat online fraud and crime, especially
money-laundering. About a quarter of PayPal transactions are
cross-border. While eBay has not experienced state-sponsored
attacks itself, it has noticed a marked increase in such
cyberattacks, generally, in the past 12-to-24 months, he added.
EBay has been a favorite target of cyberattackers and
fraudsters for years, by dint of its size and the billions of
dollars that flow through its website and PayPal annually,
Donahoe said. While the CEO said he had not noticed a
significant uptick in attacks on its own network, eBay had been
ratcheting up spending in proportion to its growth in past years
and now employed thousands of people to manage risk and fraud
across its systems.
On the recent debate about the extent to which the U.S.
government conducts surveillance within its own borders, Donahoe
said eBay had never been asked to participate in a broad
information-gathering exercise. But he said it complied with
legitimate requests for data on a case-by-case basis.
Donahoe personally welcomed the debate that has arisen since
news first broke that the National Security Agency is scooping
up vast amounts of information about personal communications
from a broad swath of Internet companies.
"It's appropriate for us to have a bit of a national
dialogue and debate on privacy and on cybersecurity. And just so
that what sometimes goes unspoken gets spoken," he said.
"We're trying to make sure that all of our privacy policies
and how we comply stand up to the spotlight. As the digital
world becomes more of our everyday lives, there will be more
opportunity and need for more of a dialogue."
