SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 Silicon Valley executives
and investors gathered on Tuesday at the Reuters Technology
Summit in San Francisco to discuss whether new sources of
private financing have dimmed the allure of an initial public
offering.
Dave Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey
"There are a lot of good reasons to go public. Capital at
low cost, a currency for acquisitions and exposure for the
business. Liquidity for investors and employees. We have a very
well-known brand. Customers use our product for free or for a
low annual subscription. It would not help us as much as other
companies. There is deep strength in private equity markets
these days. There wasn't that capital there before.
"We've structured ourselves so that we can do this again in
the future and create liquidity for investors and employees and
stay private. If the benefits are there we will do an IPO, but
if not, we won't.
Kevin Hartz, CEO of Eventbrite and co-founder of Xoom Corp
.
"It's been a rough 10 years for public markets. There have
been crazy things in terms of regulations like Sarbanes Oxley.
It's a headache to be out in the public markets. We're
interested in building a long-standing company. We have a quasi
IPO in effect to raise money and give employees liquidity. It
went remarkably smoothly."
"Maybe Dave is more evolved than I am. I used to say that we
were going to go public all the time. Then I spoke to Dave. John
Doerr used to say that if a company increased revenue growth for
seven quarters in a row it was then time to go public. Now there
are many more choices of financing. Different investment
vehicles for all stages of a company's evolution."
"You don't want to be beholden to investor whims outside of
your control. Picking the right capital is a key piece. There's
a new class of secondary trading happening to provide liquidity
in some cases."
Thomas Laffont of investment firm Coatue Management
"You have two entrepreneurs who are more interested in
continuing to stay private versus previously going public. They
have the ability to curate a collection of investors that mirror
where the company is at. At the beginning, you need an angel
investor or a VC to help build. Later you need a different type
of investor. Entrepreneurs can now go public on their own
schedule. We want to enable entrepreneurs on their own schedule.
"We're not set up for arbitrary deadlines in our funds. It
should not matter if you are part of fund one, two or three. We
like to hold an asset forever - as long as our fund is around,
which hopefully it will be ... A company you can hold forever,
that's the ultimate dream as an analyst."
Roelof Botha, a partner at venture capital firm Sequoia
Capital
"It depends on the time horizon. Look how long it took for
Google to go public. It would have faced more
constraints if it had gone public sooner. It's important to
choose initial investors who are not twitchy and rushing for an
exit. We love it. Wall Street's quarter by quarter lens may make
the CEO make sub-optimal long-term decisions.
Goldberg
"There are structural issues for most venture capital and
private equity investors. Sequoia has more leeway. There's a
10-year life to funds. A lot of big pension funds want the money
back. Investors are hurting themselves by putting a lifetime on
these funds. That's what the private investment lifecycle is set
up for today. Sequoia can get away with it - to say, hold an
investment for 20 years."
"It's going to force a change in the behavior of public
pension funds. Usually they are focused on time horizons. They
have carved up private-equity investments into discrete buckets
using sophisticated models. The market is changing on them. If
they don't change they will be competed out. They will change if
they see these new investors generating higher returns through
this new approach. Pressure can force a company to be sold or to
do an IPO to deal with timing issues. That causes a bunch of bad
returns. You are basically forcing a sale. It creates tax
consequences for limited partners. The money passes back to
investors and they have to wait for you to find another
investment. I'm an LP and one of my main criteria is how long my
money will be at work without these negative tax events."
Botha
"As the PayPal CFO, I experienced Sarbanes-Oxley, which
over-compensated and was more focused on checking the boxes.
Like airport security - is it really worth it? It's only gotten
worse since then. CEOs and CFOs of public companies spend the
majority of time on the road talking to investors rather than
running the business. The pain of that is more apparent now. The
scale that is required of a business to go public is higher now.
If you miss guidance in the first six months of being a public
company you are in the penalty box for a long time. If you
easily beat, then you beat too much and you are an idiot because
you should have forecast higher.
"Late stage capital wasn't there in 2003 and 2004. This
capital did not exist. YouTube didn't have a financing option
like this to grow the business so an acquisition by Google
seemed very attractive at the time. I wonder what would happen
to a YouTube today?
"The secondary market formally emerged around 2006. It
started with Facebook secondary share buying and the ecosystem
evolved there.
Laffont
"Facebook certainly set the trend. It was a successful
company and did not go public for a long time, which created a
shield for other entrepreneurs to do the same.
"The markets are still a great pricing mechanism. The one
worry that we have is at the end of the day there's a buying and
selling mechanism that leads to a price. In the private markets
there's only a buying mechanism. Because of the money available
... there's going to be a lot of private valuations that
potentially aren't going to correlate with what the public
market is thinking. There's a disconnect between the two. A
company may get a significant private market valuation only to
become a broken IPO later. There is that danger as this market
gets bigger and bigger."
Goldberg
"There's some bad behavior on investors' parts. They want a
great name. They want to be able to say 'we invested in X
company.' I won't name names. And the company is interested in a
high valuation. That will come back to bite companies and
investors when it comes to an IPO eventually.
"There's a lot of value in having a public market investor
come in during a late stage financing. They bring a different
viewpoint to time horizons and growing your business. We brought
in Tiger Global to help our international growth strategy.
They've been very helpful to us. Tiger just led the round we
just did. I value their advice and opinion. Their knowledge of
the public markets will be incredibly valuable. We will know
already how public markets will view us because Tiger already
has a view."
Botha
"Companies are taking advantage of the ability to file
confidentially. They have not taken advantage of looser
financial controls. Most companies are making use of these
stealth IPO filings. It's almost the norm now. Why have the
disclosure of a full IPO filing. Investors pour through your
financials, but you are in a quiet period and you can't react.
It's terrible."
Goldberg
"I took my first company public. I know what it's like. It's
the pain of being public, rather than the pain of going public.
The CEO and CFO of public companies spend a tremendous amount of
time communicating with investors and making short-term
decisions for the stock. If the stock slumps, employees leave
and customers lose faith. Everybody has to worry about the stock
price."
"The JOBS Act changed the maximum shareholder count to
2,000, and employees don't count. That will make a big
difference. That provision will allow companies to stay private
longer, ironically.
"In public markets, I would get rid of Reg FD. Companies
can't say anything real anymore, so investors have less
information, not more. It would be easier for companies to be
public if they could have more honest open conversations with
investors. If you're a 10 percent shareholder of a company
should you not be able to have a better dialog with the company
versus an owner of one share?
"Retail investors should be in public equities but not in
individual stocks. People are about to realize they are going to
lose a lot of money in bonds and the debt markets.
"My father-in-law, who is a doctor in Florida, asks me
occasionally about a private tech company and the opportunity
for him to get in early. If it's an Internet company in
California and it's getting to doctors in Florida that's
probably a negative signal."