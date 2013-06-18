BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology plans two subsidiaries in Hefei and Kunshan
* Says plans to set up two wholly owned tech subsidiaries in Hefei and Kunshan respectively and each subsidiary will be capitalized at 30 million yuan
* Total revenue for 3 months to 31 March was $239,673 compared to $261,358 in prior year corresponding period