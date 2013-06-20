(For other news from Reuters Global Technology Summit, click on
www.reuters.com/summit/Tech13)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 A year after Facebook
Inc's fumbled IPO, Wall Street remains slow to recognize
what Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg argues has been an
across-the-board improvement in its business.
Facebook's ability to deliver ads to mobile phones,
improvements in measuring the effectiveness of its ads and
increasing user engagement have all put the world's largest
social network in a better position than before the IPO,
Sandberg told the Reuters Global Technology Summit on Wednesday.
"When I look back at the last year since we went public, I
believe we are unequivocally a much stronger company today than
we were on literally any metric I can think of," Sandberg said
at the Reuters Global Technology Summit on Wednesday.
Facebook became the first U.S. technology company to debut
with a value of more than $100 billion, in May 2012. Its shares
have lost almost 40 percent of their value since.
"I can't speak to the stock price but I do feel strongly
that we are a better positioned, stronger company than we were a
year ago," she said.
With 1.1 billion users, Facebook is one of the Web's most
popular destinations for consumers and advertisers. But growth
in the company's revenue has slowed sharply from two years ago
and some investors fret that a new crop of mobile apps aimed at
younger users could chip away at Facebook's hold on consumers.
Analysts also wonder if the company's depressed share price
could dampen morale and hamper its ability to attract talent in
Silicon Valley's ultra-competitive talent arena.
"I don't think it's actually had a huge impact," the
ex-Google Inc executive said, adding that while there
had been some worries in the company about it, she was less
worried as she had been through it before.
The cool investor reception to Facebook and other recent
consumer dotcom debutantes from Groupon to Zynga
has helped chill the Silicon Valley IPO train.
"If you miss in the first six months of being a public
company, you're in the penalty box for a very long time,"
Sequoia partner Roelof Botha said at a panel about the fate of
Silicon Valley public offerings.
"If you beat too much, you're an idiot because you should
have forecast higher."
OLD AND NEW
Under co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's new
mission is to carve out a dominant position in smartphones and
tablets to keep up with shifting consumer habits.
The company's mobile ads, which appear directly in users'
newsfeeds and now account for 30 percent of Facebook's overall
ad revenue, command higher prices than its previous PC ads and
are tougher for competitors to replicate, Sandberg said.
It has recently introduced new features that have been
popularized on rival service Twitter, such as verified user
accounts and "hashtags," which make it easier for users to
follow activity on the social network.
Within the last year, Facebook made its largest acquisition
ever, paying about $700 million for Instagram. Sandberg said the
company was in no hurry to generate revenue from the mobile
photo-sharing app.
Facebook will at some point monetize the popular
picture-postings service, Sandberg said. But for the near term
"we all think it makes a lot of sense for Instagram to be
focused on growth" in users.
Another untapped opportunity is China. Facebook remained
interested in offering its service in the world's largest
Internet market, where the social network is banned.
"It's an ongoing conversation with the government. At the
end of the day it's their choice," she said. Sitting on the
sidelines too long did not mean Facebook would cede the market
to local competitors, she insisted.
"We were not the first entrants in our space to any market
I'm aware of. There were markets like Brazil where Orkut had
huge penetration, we're now over 80 percent penetrated into the
Internet population," Sandberg said.
Sandberg, 43, joined Facebook as chief operating officer in
2008, overseeing business operations and transforming the
fast-growing social network into a multi-billion company, while
Zuckerberg focused on product strategy.
A former Google sales executive who also served as chief of
staff to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers,
Sandberg is credited with bringing valuable business experience
and organizational discipline to the company.
With her new book, Lean In, currently the No.2 bestseller in
the New York Times hardcover non-fiction list, some wonder
whether Sandberg might be ready to take on a new challenge,
perhaps in the world of politics.
She dismissed the notion of political aspirations, noting
that she has already been in government and had no plans to
leave Facebook.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Editing by Edwin Chan, Ed Tobin and Edwina Gibbs)