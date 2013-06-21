(For other news from Reuters Global Technology Summit, click on
www.reuters.com/summit/Tech13)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 A few years ago, renting
out a spare room via the lodging website Airbnb bordered on
daring. Now, in thousands of cities around the world, it seems
almost conventional.
But as the founders of the emerging category of "sharing
economy" companies are learning, going mainstream brings a whole
new set of legal and regulatory challenges.
Sharing companies enable people to share anything from a car
to a house to an office desk, using the Internet to vet and
match those who have something with those who need it.
Sharing-economy entrepreneurs say their firms are a boon to
the economy, because they enable productive use of assets that
would otherwise be sitting idle. And they can enable all manner
of people to, in effect, start their own small business.
"We could create millions of entrepreneurs who don't fit
into the market system," Brian Chesky, co-founder and chief
executive of Airbnb, said at a Reuters Technology Summit
roundtable in San Francisco this week.
Airbnb itself is an entrepreneurial phenomenon, with venture
investors valuing it at $2.5 billion. Sharing firms such as
RelayRides (rent out your car), LiquidSpace (rent out a spare
workspace) and TaskRabbit (rent your free time for errands) are
just a few of the myriad new firms with "sharing" models.
"Certainly, this is becoming mainstream," said Jeremiah
Owyang, an analyst at research firm Altimeter Group.
Peer-to-peer rental of goods such as toys and electronics is
already a $26 billion industry, estimates Rachel Botsman, author
of "What's Mine Is Yours: The Rise of Collaborative
Consumption."
But moving beyond small circles of like-minded people in
tech-savvy cities to become national or global services with
millions of customers is no simple matter.
Airbnb has run up against local regulations in many cities
that restrict the way rooms can be rented. In New York, for
example, the city fined Airbnb host Nigel Warren $2,400 for
renting out part of his apartment in September.
A judge ruled in May that Warren violated a law forbidding
short-term rentals by residents; the city's Environmental
Control Board has granted an extension until July 15 for him to
file an appeal. Many cities have similar laws.
But Airbnb's Chesky said he believes educating officials on
the merits of his business could result in the city softening
its stance, citing examples such as Amsterdam, where the city
was originally against Airbnb and is now allowing it, he said.
One tactic: convincing officials that Airbnb is contributing
to the local economy. Earlier this month, Airbnb released a
study showing that guests and hosts in Paris contributed $240
million to the local economy; Airbnb guests stayed an average of
five nights, compared with two for those who stayed in hotels.
Similarly, insurance companies are grappling with how to
handle car-sharing businesses, in some cases discouraging their
customers from working with them.
RelayRides, the biggest player in the sector, provides car
owners with $1 million in liability insurance during the rental.
In other words, the owner's existing auto insurance would not
come into play if the rental driver gets into an accident,
according to RelayRides Chief Executive Andre Haddad.
But the insurance industry raises questions such as what
happens if there is a dispute over whether a ding to the car
happened while it was rented out, or while the owner was
driving. And in serious accidents, $1 million may not be enough,
a spokeswoman for the Insurance Information Institute said.
In February 2012 in Boston, a driver of a RelayRides car hit
another car with four passengers and died. Insurance companies
are still negotiating over who will pay what.
Haddad said he cannot comment on that case. But he pointed
out the insurance RelayRides offers is several times what the
average driver carries or state minimums.
"You are better off being in an accident with a RelayRides
car," he said.
GOVERNMENTS JOIN THE GAME
Some of the companies advocate drawing local governments
into using their services as a way to bring them around to
seeing the law the sharing-economy way.
"We have libraries and city halls and municipalities that
are using our platform to make their space more accessible,"
said Mark Gilbreath, chief executive of office-rental service
LiquidSpace, who cites the Palo Alto City Library and the County
of Santa Cruz, both in California, as examples. "Demystify it by
bringing them into it."
Like most sharing companies, TaskRabbit has put a lot of
effort into background checks and other methods of assuring that
those who provide its services are trustworthy. Founder Leah
Busque said about 12,000 people now actively offer their
errand-running services on her site.
Increasingly, the executives say, participants are turning
to social networking services such as Facebook to build
comfort over doing business with someone they may not know.
Customers appreciate that sharing-economy businesses are
often less expensive than comparable services, such as hiring a
temporary staffer through a traditional agency. The services
sometimes give a different flavor - staying with a local rather
than at a hotel - or seem more socially or environmentally
responsible, as with renting a car for a few hours from time to
time rather than buying one.
Ironically, one factor that has helped bring many people
into the sharing economy - a weak overall economy - may take
some out of it as the economy improves, creating less incentive
to run errands for others or rent out a personal car. But the
sharing-economy businesses say they are not worried.
"It's simply a more efficient model that will endure whether
it's an upcycle of growth, or whether it's a downcycle," said
Gilbreath.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Phil
Berlowitz)