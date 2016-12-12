U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK Top executives from Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc are among a small group of tech leaders invited to a summit to be held on Wednesday by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Recode reported, citing sources.

Executives from Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp and Oracle Corp will also be among "a very heady group of less than a dozen, comprising most of the key players in the sector" to attend the summit, Recode said.

Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk will also be in attendance, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

"I plan to tell the president-elect that we are with him and are here to help in any way we can," Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"If he can reform the tax code, reduce regulation, and negotiate better trade deals, the U.S. technology community will be stronger and more competitive than ever."

Amazon.com Inc CEO and founder Jeff Bezos was also invited and is likely to attend, Recode said citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An Intel spokeswoman and a Microsoft spokesman declined to comment.

The gathering will take place on Wednesday at Trump Tower in New York City, Recode said.

