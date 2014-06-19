By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 19
SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 Tired of the social media
treadmill and hoping to unplug for a couple days? Consider this
fast-growing summer camp three hours outside of San Francisco,
where the first ritual involves handing over your personal
electronics to volunteers in white lab coats.
Camp Grounded, now in its second year, offers hyperconnected
attendees a brief respite from the incessant noise of Facebook
, Twitter and a plethora of other media
relentlessly battling for their attention.
The rules of this "digital detox" camp are clear: No work
talk, no alcohol, no first names or discussion of ages, and most
importantly, no phones, computers, tablets or watches.
Co-founder Levi Felix, who goes by the nickname "Fidget
Wigglesworth," has stressed it is not just an experience for
tech workers, although current and former Facebook Inc, Google
Inc and Microsoft Corp employees were
represented. This year, campers ranged from hipster college
grads to recent retirees, he said in an interview Reuters at the
Navarro, California camp.
The project has gained rapid popularity, reflecting a
growing need to unwind from the stresses associated with the Bay
Area's tech boom. From just one weekend in the summer of 2013,
this year's has grown to three consecutive weekends with several
hundred people attending each session.
To be sure, the experience is limited to those who can
afford it - it costs $570 for camping, meals and activities.
"I don't remember the last time I went for four days without
checking a notification," said Facebook designer Connie Yang,
who tried out Camp Grounded this month.
Yang, who described the experience as "powerful," said she
intends to check her phone far less frequently. She may even
experiment with incorporating new product ideas into the
Facebook experience to help people "scale back."
In recent years, the unplugging movement has been gathering
steam, although it has been criticized by the press for stirring
"postmodern techno-anxiety" and failing to recognize the
positive impacts of technology. Each March, thousands of people
unplug from their devices for 24 hours, as part of an event
organized by nonprofit organization Reboot.
Brian Solis, a principal analyst for Altimeter Group
specializing in digital trends, expects that experiences like
Camp Grounded will become more commonplace.
"If these technologies don't have your attention, they can't
scale," he said, describing the camp as a potential antidote.
Solis said it's unlikely that tech companies will tinker
with products to make them any less habit-forming. But he
predicts that consumers will increasingly crave experiences that
help them "reset" for a more balanced lifestyle.
David Stewart, founder of SocialStudio, a company making
social media applications, said it can be a challenge for
developers to strike a balance between engaging users and
spamming them with notifications.
The former vice president of product management at
Microsoft-owned Yammer said he was not surprised that the
digital detox camp was teeming with techies. Stewart himself
attended Camp Grounded in early July.
"People designing addictive products are the most aware of
the occasional human need to be free from them."
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)