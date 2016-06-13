June 13 Microsoft Corp launched a new
version of its Xbox One console at the video game conference E3
in Los Angeles on Monday, bringing newer features such as
support for 4K videos and high dynamic range imagery.
The new console Xbox One S, which will be smaller than the
Xbox One, will be available in August. The base model will be
priced at $299.
Microsoft also announced 'Project Scorpio', the next Xbox
console in the pipeline, that will offer support for virtual
reality.
Project Scorpio is expected to be available during the
holiday season in 2017 and will be compatible with Xbox One
games and accessories.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)