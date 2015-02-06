* Rich families turning to technology investments
* Help to fill vacuum left by venture capital in Europe
* Start-ups get long-term support, business acumen
By Andrew Winterbottom
LONDON, Feb 6 Some of Europe's wealthiest
families are investing chunks of their cash in technology
companies, bringing the benefits of long-term horizons to
start-ups and filling a funding hole for the continent's
fledgling Facebooks.
European family offices, the private investment houses of
the super rich, nearly doubled their direct investments in
companies between 2008 and 2014 to nine percent of total
portfolios as low interest rates hurt returns elsewhere,
according to a report by Campden Research and bank UBS.
That may not seem like a lot, but with average assets under
management of $890 million, each European family office has
around $80 million to play with for direct investments.
Many are using the cash to bet on tech, stepping in where
venture capital is reluctant to tread.
"The sector is very important for them," said James Innes, a
partner at London corporate finance house Chrystal Capital who
consults over 300 family offices on early-stage tech
investments.
"When families do their allocations on direct investing,
they have accepted it is on the riskier side of life. They want
things that potentially give you significant multiples on your
cash. That's tech."
START-UPS BENEFIT
Pairing up with a rich benefactor brings advantages for the
start-ups. As investors, they have far longer time frames than
private equity houses or venture capitalists, can make
investment decisions more quickly and bring proven business
acumen to the management of nascent companies.
"With a family office you don't have a time horizon. We like
the long-term focus. It's great to have an investor who doesn't
view going public as an exit opportunity, but rather a chance to
buy more stock," said Pere Valles, Chief Executive of Spanish
electoral technology company Scytl.
It is not just European family money.
Scytl received a $40 million cash injection from Vulcan
Capital, the direct investment wing of Microsoft
co-founder Paul Allen's personal holding company.
"We were approached by private equity groups initially, but
when Vulcan Capital approached us we stopped right away," Valles
said.
Start-ups now actively seek-out family wealth operations,
according to Peter Newton, a portfolio manager at Campden Wealth
who organises meetings between early stage med tech, clean tech
and sports tech companies and potential investors.
"When you speak to the companies, they'll say 'I really want
to find a family office to invest in me... that'll help us grow
far better than a venture capitalist who wants to come in, make
his money in four years then disappear,'" he said.
Family money comes with another perk: those who manage it
don't have to dedicate a portion of their time hunting around
for new investors, and can spend more hours on the businesses
they invest in.
"They amount of time they dedicate to us is unbelievably
impressive. It's way above anything I've seen," said Ed Bussey,
founder and chief executive of London-based content creator
Quill Content, which last year received a 5 million pounds
($7.7 million) investment from Smedvig Capital, the direct
investment outfit of the Norwegian family oil dynasty of that
name.
FUNDING GAP
Old wealth is also plugging a venture capital funding gap
that has long plagued European companies trying to make their
way from tiny start-up to the big time.
Last year Europe-focused venture capital raised only 300
million euros in late stage funds for such companies, compared
to the $3.7 billion in the United States, according to data firm
Preqin.
Family wealth is helping fill the hole, said Tim Hames,
director general of the British Private Equity and Venture
Capital Association.
"It's a huge development across the piece. It's a bit like
the impact shale is having in oil and gas. It's a completely new
sort of supply," Hames said.
While potential return on investment is a big draw for
investing in tech start-ups, family dynasties can have other
ideas in mind when investing in the sector.
Industry players told Reuters the motivations include giving
their millennial heirs greater scope to choose investments in an
area that they know, infusing their traditional businesses with
the latest tech, or simply having something to jazz up dinner
party conversation.
"They like small tech companies that they can follow closely
on a day-to-day basis", said private equity lawyer James
Grimwood, whose firm CMS increasingly offers family wealth legal
services.
And if the rich of today don't feel at home investing in
tech, there's always the next generation.
"I talked to the head of a big family office, who made his
money in pipes," said Ozi Amanat, chief investment officer of
Indian tycoon B.K. Modi's family office, who is busy launching a
tech investment fund targeting Asian dynasties.
"He told me he didn't understanding what I was talking about
in tech -- but that if I could convince his son, a U.S.-educated
millennial, then he'd invest a few million."
