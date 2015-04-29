April 30 Forget 'wearables', and even
'hearables'. The next big thing in mobile devices:
'disappearables'.
Even as the new Apple Watch piques consumer
interest in wrist-worn devices, the pace of innovation and the
tumbling cost, and size, of components will make wearables
smaller - so small, some in the industry say, that no one will
see them.
Within five years, wearables like the Watch could be
overtaken by hearables - devices with tiny chips and sensors
that can fit inside your ear. They, in turn, could be superseded
by disappearables - technology tucked inside your clothing, or
even inside your body.
"In five years, when we look back, everything we see (now)
will absolutely be classified as toys, as the first very basic
steps of getting this right," says Nikolaj Hviid, the man behind
smart earbuds called the Dash.
Developed by Munich-based Bragi GmbH, the Dash is a wireless
in-ear headphone that looks like a discreet hearing aid. Packed
inside is a music player, 4 gigabytes of storage, a microphone
to take phone calls - just nod your head to accept - and sensors
that monitor your position, heart rate and body temperature.
Nick Hunn, a consultant who lays claim to the term
'hearables', reckons the Dash is just the start. He predicts
smartwatches will dominate wearable sales for the next three
years, hearables will then overtake and, by 2020, will account
for more than half of a $30 billion wearable device market.
This rapid shift is being driven, he says, by a new
generation of chipsets using Bluetooth wireless communication
and using far less power than their predecessors. Designers now
realise "the ear has potential beyond listening to music - it's
an ideal site for measuring a variety of vital signs," Hunn
wrote in a recent report.
EYEBALL POWER
A parallel revolution in sensors is making this possible.
Kow Ping, whose Hong Kong company Well Being Digital Ltd
provides algorithms and reference designs on wearable sensing to
companies like Philips, Motorola, Haier
and Parrot, says chipmakers have invested
heavily in reducing the power consumption and size of sensors.
An accelerometer, which measures things like position,
motion and orientation, for example, is now 1 square millimetre.
"A few years ago," he says, "it was two or three times as big
and two or three times less refined."
When they can harvest energy from the body's heat or motion
they'll be even smaller, autonomous and ubiquitous.
Andrew Sheehy of Generator Research calculates that, for
example, the heat in a human eyeball could power a 5 milliwatt
transmitter - more than enough, he says, to power a connection
from a smart contact lens to a smartphone or other controlling
device.
And Ping's company is working with a top Asian university to
add sensors to a sports bra which could harvest energy from
relative motion. In five years, he says, "there will be people
building sensors into every existing wearable device or
apparel."
BUTLER FEEDBACK
Bragi's Hviid calls these 'disappearables'. And while
medical and fitness top the list of what these devices might
measure, he and others are looking beyond that. A dozen sensors
in your pants, he suggests, could advise on how to improve your
posture or gait when trying to impress a suitor.
"It's more like a butler ... they do some basic stuff that
you really want, but there are deeper experiences in there,"
Hviid says.
Sheehy points beyond the personal, as parallel advances in
machine learning and artificial intelligence "come together and
lead to some remarkable use cases:" a politician's contact lens,
for example, might provide real-time feedback from a sample of
voters, allowing for a speech to be tweaked on the fly.
A lot of this technology is already here.
Google is working with Novartis on a
contact lens to measure glucose levels in tears. The healthcare
group has also invested in Proteus Digital Health, a biotech
start-up which promises edible embedded microchips, the size of
a grain of sand, which are powered by stomach juices and
transmit data via Bluetooth.
"We're looking at a major technological revolution of a
similar magnitude to the mobile revolution," says Sheehy.
"VERY TRICKY"
Not everyone agrees that disappearables are necessarily just
around the corner. Wearables still need to gain widespread
acceptance - remember Google Glass - and the technology still
needs to finessed.
While Bragi has raised more than $3 million from
crowdfunding website Kickstarter and another $10 million from
angel investors, Hviid says communication problems between the
left and right earbuds have delayed launch of the Dash until
September. It was originally due out late last year.
Ping's company has been working since 2006 on wearables, and
owns more than a dozen patents, but he says bringing all the
technical parts together, understanding the consumer and
mastering manufacturing pose a real challenge.
"It's very tricky," he says.
