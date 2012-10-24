Visitors look over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) unveiled an 8-inch version "iPad mini" to compete with smaller tablets including Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle and Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Nexus 7 at a higher-than-expected price of $329. [ID:nL1E8LN8ID]

The iPad mini marks Apple's first foray into a smaller-tablet market already staked out by rivals who have seen

success in selling 7-inch tablets for $200. The following is a side-by-side comparison of their physical hardware:

*** iPAD MINI

Base price -- $329

Storage -- 16, 32, 64 GB

Screen size -- 7.9 in

Thickness -- 7.2 mm

Display -- 1024x768

Processor -- Apple

Speed -- N/A

Battery -- 10 hours

Camera -- 1.2 megapixel

Memory -- N/A

Weight -- 308g

*** NEXUS 7

Base price -- $199

Storage -- 8, 16 GB

Screen size -- 7 in

Thickness -- 10.5 mm

Display -- 1280x800

Processor - Nvidia

Speed -- 1.2 Ghz

Battery -- 8 hours

Camera -- 1.2 mp

Memory -- 1 GB

Weight -- 340g

*** FIRE HD

Base price -- $199

Storage -- 16, 32 GB

Screen size -- 7 in

Thickness -- 10.3 mm

Display -- 1280x800

Processor -- TI(TXN.O)

Speed -- 1.2 Ghz

Battery -- 11 hours

Camera -- 1.3 mp

Memory -- 1 GB

Weight -- 394g

Sources: Company news releases and websites.

(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)