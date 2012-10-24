Apple Inc (AAPL.O) unveiled an 8-inch version "iPad mini" to compete with smaller tablets including Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle and Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Nexus 7 at a higher-than-expected price of $329. [ID:nL1E8LN8ID]
The iPad mini marks Apple's first foray into a smaller-tablet market already staked out by rivals who have seen
success in selling 7-inch tablets for $200. The following is a side-by-side comparison of their physical hardware:
*** iPAD MINI
Base price -- $329
Storage -- 16, 32, 64 GB
Screen size -- 7.9 in
Thickness -- 7.2 mm
Display -- 1024x768
Processor -- Apple
Speed -- N/A
Battery -- 10 hours
Camera -- 1.2 megapixel
Memory -- N/A
Weight -- 308g
*** NEXUS 7
Base price -- $199
Storage -- 8, 16 GB
Screen size -- 7 in
Thickness -- 10.5 mm
Display -- 1280x800
Processor - Nvidia
Speed -- 1.2 Ghz
Battery -- 8 hours
Camera -- 1.2 mp
Memory -- 1 GB
Weight -- 340g
*** FIRE HD
Base price -- $199
Storage -- 16, 32 GB
Screen size -- 7 in
Thickness -- 10.3 mm
Display -- 1280x800
Processor -- TI(TXN.O)
Speed -- 1.2 Ghz
Battery -- 11 hours
Camera -- 1.3 mp
Memory -- 1 GB
Weight -- 394g
Sources: Company news releases and websites.
(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)