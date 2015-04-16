By Tova Cohen
| TEL AVIV, April 16
TEL AVIV, April 16 Zemingo, Israel's biggest
mobile applications developer, is on the hunt for more
acquisitions to help it to double annual sales.
The company, which bought New York design studio Yellowtale
for $2.5 million in late 2014, is aiming to strengthening its
position in the burgeoning market for customised apps to help
businesses operate more efficiently.
One such Apple iPad app for Sweden's Verisure Securitas
Direct was designed to help sales staff to gather leads, analyse
customers' needs and prepare price quotes. It also enables
management to track sales staff in real time.
British research firm VisionMobile says businesses and
professional users spent more than $28 billion on enterprise
apps in 2013 and this is expected to jump to $58 billion by
2016. The bulk of the revenue is from customised apps.
Zemingo Chairman Zvi Frank sold his web-conferencing company
Interwise to AT&T for $130 million in 2007. At Zemingo he
employs 80 workers and is seeking to hire 50 more this year.
The company recently bought 9Design, changing its name to
Yellowtale, to service U.S. customers and is expanding
operations of its subsidiary PandaPepper for mobile marketing.
"We are very profitable and are doubling our sales every
year," Chief Executive Tsiki Naftaly told Reuters, adding that
sales were in the tens of millions of dollars.
Zemingo plans to boost activity in the United States, mainly
through acquisitions. Naftaly is targeting companies in wearable
computing and the so-called internet of things as well as
development studios with a strong client base to penetrate new
markets.
The Israeli business competes with U.S. rivals Fueled and
MentorMate as well as London-based Golden Gekko, which was
bought by Digital Management Inc in 2013.
The company has four spin-offs in the gaming and telecoms
industry and is seeking to raise money for three more, including
BoatBook, a social network that will enable boat owners to know
where others are sailing or dropping anchor.
(Editing by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Goodman)