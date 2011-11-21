(Follows alerts)
* Q3 EPS $1.26 vs est $1.27
* Q3 rev $6.59 bln vs est $6.74 bln
* Sees flat to low single digit sales growth in Q4
Nov 21 Technology products distributor
Tech Data Corp's quarterly results missed analysts'
estimates on weaker demand, and the company forecast a weak
fourth quarter.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects flat to low
single-digit sales growth in local currencies.
For the August-October quarter, Tech Data, which distributes
products made by Apple Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co
, earned $53.5 million, or $1.26 per share, compared with
$50.5 million, or $1.07 per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $6.59 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.27 per
share, on revenue of $6.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Clearwater, Florida-based company closed at
$47.90 on Friday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey)