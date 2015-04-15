Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
(Changes headline) April 15 Tech Mahindra Ltd : * Comverse and Tech Mahindra sign global strategic relationship * Source text:bit.ly/1PMrh2R * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
May 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.880 111.83 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.394 1.3965 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.058 30.218 +0.53 Korean won 1131.600 1137.9 +0.56 Baht 34.560 34.59 +0