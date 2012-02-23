BANGALORE Feb 23 India's Tech Mahindra
Ltd is awaiting "official communication" from Etisalat
, the company said, after a media report that the
carrier has cancelled its outsourcing contract with the Indian
provider as it shuts down its India network.
"We await official communication from them on the decision
about cessation of operations. We will have discussion with them
subsequently," Tech Mahindra said in a statement on Thursday. It
did not elaborate.
Etisalat said on Wednesday its Indian joint venture Etisalat
DB will shut down the operations of its Indian joint venture,
after an Indian court ordered cancellation of the local
affiliate's licence amid a corruption probe. [ID: nI8E8D202D]
Financial news website moneycontrol.com reported earlier on
Thursday Etisalat DB's outsourcing contract to Tech Mahindra,
valued at $400 million over 10 years, had been cancelled, citing
sources it didn't name.
The report quoted sources as saying that Tech
Mahindra will likely invoke a bank guarantee of up to 5 billion
rupees.
"They are a global company, and we believe they will take
care of their contractual obligations," Tech Mahindra's chief
executive Vineet Nayyar told Reuters, declining to give details.
Tech Mahindra provides IT services to the telecom sector
and counts London-listed BT Group and Vodafone,
U.S.-based AT&T and Motorola, and France's
Alcatel-Lucent among its clients.
Shares in Tech Mahindra, a unit of tractor and utility
vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra, fell as much as 3.4
percent on Thursday to their lowest level in nearly a month. The
broader Mumbai market was down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)