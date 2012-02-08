Employees at a call centre provide service support to international customers, in Bangalore March 17, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

MUMBAI Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS), India's fifth largest software services company, posted a better-than-expected 7.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit and said the euro zone crisis was an opportunity.

The company's net profit rose to 2.76 billion rupees for the three months ended December 31 from 2.57 billion rupees in the year earlier period.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 2 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"I do believe that the euro zone crisis is going to help us and we're going to see considerable opportunities," Chief Executive Vineet Nayyar said in a conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The company is increasingly being invited to compete for much larger contracts in other regions as well, he said.

India's computer services industry is forecast to export $69 billion in sales to clients largely in United States and Europe, according to the National Association of Software and Services Companies, an industry lobby. Concerns remain about the effect of the euro zone debt crisis on clients' technology budgets.

Tech Mahindra grew during the quarter despite "headwinds" from its largest client BT Group PLC, Nayyar said.

"We benefited from the currency tailwind although its full effect was not felt because revenue from BT remained under pressure and we had lower billing days over the quarter because of the Christmas season," Chief Finance Officer Sonjoy Anand said.

The rupee fell over 8 percent in the October-December quarter against the dollar.

BT accounted for 35 percent of Tech Mahindra's sales during the December quarter compared with 44 percent a year earlier, according to a company statement.

Billionaire Chairman Anand Mahindra is seeking to transform Tech Mahindra, which largely services telecommunications clients, into an end-to-end IT services provider. Mahindra, at the helm of an agriculture-to-aerospace $12 billion group, also acquired Tech Mahindra's larger rival Satyam Computer Services in 2009.

Tech Mahindra counts BT Group (BT.L), Vodafone (VOD.L), U.S.-based AT&T (T.N), Motorola MOT.N and France's Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA among its clients. Sales for the December quarter rose to 14.5 billion rupees from 12.1 billion a year earlier.

Shares rose 1 percent to 650.3 rupees at the close of Mumbai trading in a market that rose 0.48 percent.

