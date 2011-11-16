(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)
* Q2 profit at 2.4 bln rupees vs 1.5 bln yr ago
* Discretionary spend in Europe coming down-CEO
* Margins seen under pressure for 1-2 quarters-CFO
By Ketan Bondre
MUMBAI, Nov 15 Tech Mahindra,
India's fifth largest software services firm, reported a 60
percent rise in net profit for the quarter to end-September, but
cautioned on falling European spending, adding lower revenue
from its top client hit margins.
India's showpiece $76 billion IT industry gets over 90
percent of revenue from overseas clients and counts Europe as
its second-largest market as it looks to hedge against excessive
exposure to the United States, its top market.
"The discretionary spend in the euro zone is definitely
coming down," Chief Executive Officer Vineet Nayyar told
reporters. "On the other hand, most of the telecom firms are
under huge pressure to cut their costs."
Tech Mahindra provides IT services to the telecom sector and
counts London-listed BT Group and Vodafone,
U.S.-based AT&T and Motorola, and France's
Alcatel-Lucent among its clients.
Profit margins declined over the period due to salary
increases and a decline in revenue from the firm's largest
client BT, Nayyar said. BT holds around 30 percent stake in Tech
Mahindra.
"There will be a challenge on margins for one or two
quarters, but we hope to readjust our relative capabilities in a
manner that will neutralise this downward movement," said Chief
Financial Officer Sonjoy Anand.
The firm expects to see market share and revenues from BT
increase after the British firm completes its retendering
process, Nayyar added.
Tech Mahindra said net profit for the second quarter of the
fiscal year that ends in March 2012 stood at 2.4 billion rupees
($47.3 million), up from 1.5 billion rupees a year earlier.
The firm said it had incurred a loss of 522 million rupees
($10.3 million) on loans held in foreign currency.
Revenue for the quarter was 13.33 billion rupees ($263
million) against 15.34 billion rupees in the previous year, when
a one-time fee from a client had boosted the figure.
The firm added 807 staff during the quarter to swell its
total headcount to 43,657.
Mahindra Satyam, which Tech Mahindra bought in
2009, warned last week that the euro zone debt crisis could dent
demand for outsourcing.
Top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services
said last week that the global economic uncertainty could see
customers suspend their technology spending.
($1 = 50.7 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Henry Foy; editing by Malini Menon)