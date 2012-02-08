BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
MUMBAI Feb 8 Tech Mahindra, India's fifth largest software services company, posted a better-than-expected 7.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit.
The company's net profit rose to 2.76 billion rupees ($56 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from 2.57 billion rupees in the year earlier period.
Analysts, on average, has expected a net profit of 2 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year