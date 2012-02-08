MUMBAI Feb 8 Tech Mahindra, India's fifth largest software services company, posted a better-than-expected 7.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

The company's net profit rose to 2.76 billion rupees ($56 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from 2.57 billion rupees in the year earlier period.

Analysts, on average, has expected a net profit of 2 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)