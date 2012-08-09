MUMBAI Aug 9 Indian software-services provider
Tech Mahindra's first-quarter net profit rose 22
percent to beat analyst expectations, helped by strong
performance by its Mahindra Satyam unit and a currency
boost.
Profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to 3.38
billion rupees ($61.14 million) from 2.77 billion rupees a year
earlier. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 3.09
billion rupees, according to a Reuters poll of five brokerages.
Billionaire Anand Mahindra purchased Satyam in a
government-sponsored sale in 2009 after the founder of the
Hyderabad-based company admitted to one of India's largest
accounting frauds.
Shares of Tech Mahindra and Satyam have each gained close to
a third this year, ahead of their merger subject to regulatory
approval, which will make the combined company India's
fifth-largest software services provider by revenue.
The companies are part of India's $100-billion-a-year IT and
BPO industry that derives three-quarters of its revenue from the
United States and Europe.