(Corrects designation in the 4th paragraph to executive vice
chairman)
BANGALORE Nov 5 Tech Mahindra Ltd,
the IT outsourcing business of India's $15 billion Mahindra
Group, b e at expectations with a 23.3 percent rise in
second-quarter profit, boosted by increased client spending and
a good performance at its unit Satyam Computer Services Ltd
.
Profit for the September quarter rose to 2.96 billion rupees
($54.2 million) from 2.4 billion rupees in the year-earlier
period, Tech Mahindra said in a statement on Monday. That
compares with analysts' average estimate of 2.48 billion rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
India's $100 billion-per-year IT industry earns more than 90
percent of its revenue from services including maintaining
computer systems and networks and software applications, and
back-office support. The sector gets some three quarters of its
revenue from the United States and Europe. Australia is also a
big market for the sector.
Tech Mahindra, which is in the process of merging Satyam
Computer with itself, may finish the task ahead of schedule,
Executive Vice Chairman Vineet Nayyar said last week.
Billionaire Chairman Anand Mahindra, who bought Satyam in a
government-sponsored sale in 2009, is seeking to create a
consolidated IT services powerhouse by merging Satyam and Tech
Mahindra, which provides software services to clients such as BT
Group Plc and SAAB AB.
($1 = 54.59 rupees)
(Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Jijo Jacob)