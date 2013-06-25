European shares muted as investors mull Brexit, oil provides support
* H&M drops after results (Recasts, adds quote and details, updates prices)
BANGALORE, June 25 Tech Mahindra completed on Monday the merger of its unit Satyam Computer Services with itself, making it the No. 5 Indian IT services provider.
The combined company will be called Tech Mahindra, according to a company statement on Tuesday.
Part of the $16 billion Mahindra group, Tech Mahindra purchased Satyam in a government-backed auction in 2009 after the founder of the Hyderabad-based company admitted to one of India's biggest accounting frauds.
Pune-based Tech Mahindra owns close to 43 percent of Satyam. It is offering one share in itself for every 8.5 shares of Satyam to absorb the company. A date for recording the exchange is yet to be set. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Marine Industries Pvt Ltd P
MUMBAI, March 30 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell up to 62 million shares worth as much as 53.2 billion rupees ($819.4 million) at current market valuations, to fund potential acquisitions in the sector among other things.