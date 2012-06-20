PARIS, June 20 JPMorgan amended its
offer to shareholders of Technicolor, the troubled
French digital video specialist, to outpace a rival bid by
private equity investor Vector Capital.
JPMorgan Chase investment fund proposed at Technicolor's
annual shareholders meeting to go back to the terms of its
initial offer but raised its price to 1.90 euros per share from
1.60 euros for the reserved capital increase that could see it
buy a stake of up to 30 percent in the company.
The proposal is similar in terms of price to JPMorgan's
second offer it had put forward on June 8 but that had been
rejected by Technicolor's board as it added break-up fees as
well as another clause effectively excluding any outside bidder.
The offer made on Wednesday did not contain these clauses.
"This has been a two-year dating process. JPMorgan is not a
fast-dater but once we get married, we're here for the
long-hold. I want to thank Vector for reminding us that a deal
is never done until it is done," said David Walsh, partner at
One Equity Partner and representing JPMorgan.
The move is the latest in a series of twists and turns in
the past few weeks that saw JPMorgan and San-Francisco-based
Vector Capital outbid each other in the hope of investing in
Technicolor.
Vector Capital, which describes itself as a technology
turnaround specialist, also raised the subscription price for
its proposed reserved capital increase to 2.00 euros per share
from 1.90 euros for a 17.5 percent stake.
Technicolor, which has cut its staff by 6,000 since 2008,
has been seeking a partner for its loss-making set-top box
business. It is also looking for a buyer for the last remaining
factory making the devices in France, which filed for insolvency
earlier this month.