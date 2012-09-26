Jordan downgrades diplomatic relations with Qatar
AMMAN, June 6 Jordan will downgrade its diplomatic representation with Qatar, it said on Tuesday, after examining the "cause of the crisis" between Doha and several other Arab states.
Sept 26 Technicolor SA : * Moody's changes the outlook on technicolor's b3 rating to stable from
negative * Rpt-moody's changes the outlook on technicolor's b3 rating to stable from
negative
AMMAN, June 6 Jordan will downgrade its diplomatic representation with Qatar, it said on Tuesday, after examining the "cause of the crisis" between Doha and several other Arab states.
ROME, June 6 The mother of the Italian-Moroccan jihadi who helped carry out a deadly attack in London last week said on Tuesday she had tried to keep her son from falling under the sway of Islamic State ideology, but the Internet and his London friends changed him.