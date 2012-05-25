PARIS May 25 French digital video specialist
Technicolor on Friday said its one remaining
set-top-box factory in France has filed for insolvency.
The former TV maker has been seeking a buyer for the Angers
site, which employs around 330 staff, as it attempts to find a
partner for its loss-making set-top box business.
Technicolor has been reshuffling its business towards
services for the cinema and entertainment industries after it
failed to keep pace with technological advances in its core TV
and cathode-ray tube business and faced increased competition
from cheaper set-top boxes.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)