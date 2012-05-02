* Board to meet on Wednesday afternoon to review offer
* Shares will be suspended ahead of the meeting
* Technicolor to issue statement after board meeting
PARIS, May 2 French digital video specialist
Technicolor said on Wednesday that it had received an
offer from an "international institution" to take a minority
stake in the struggling company.
Les Echos newspaper wrote on Wednesday night that U.S. bank
JPMorgan was seeking to take a 30 percent stake in Technicolor
via two separate capital hikes, one reserved for the bank and
another for current shareholders.
Technicolor said in a statement its board would meet on
Wednesday afternoon to review the offer and had asked that
trading in its shares be suspended ahead of the meeting.
The prospective stakeholder would invest to support
Technicolor's existing business plan through 2015, the company
said.
According to Les Echos, the company's management supports
the arrival of JP Morgan and had been seeking a new shareholder
for months.
Technicolor suffers from a high cost structure and net debt,
which reached 1.13 billion euros last year, while its
loss-making set-top box business has been hit by telecom
operators' moves to shift production to cheaper countries such
as China and Tunisia and the impact of the eurozone debt crisis
on prices.
After cutting 6,000 jobs last year, Technicolor aims to
reduce debt by 200-300 million euros and generate 400 million in
free cash flow over 2012-15 under its Amplify 2015 plan.
Technicolor shares closed at 1.59 euros on April 30, giving
the company a market value of 358 million euros.
The stock has gained 38 percent this year amid hopes it
would find a buyer for the loss-making set-top box business.
Last month, its chief executive Frederic Rose told Reuters
that Technicolor hoped to find a partner for the set-top box
business this year and was in talks with several parties.
Meanwhile, U.S.-based activist hedge fund Third Point, which
has a 5.3 percent stake in Technicolor, is urging the company to
sell its licensing operation, Le Figaro reported recently.
Last year, the company had a net loss of 324 million euros
and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 475 million, down 6 percent.
In the late nineties, Technicolor failed to keep pace with
technology changes in its core TV and cathode-ray tube-making
business and ended up selling it to China's TCL in
2003.
Since then, it has shifted its focus to services for the
cinema and entertainment industry through several restructuring
plans and a change of management, though it came close to
financial collapse in 2009.
