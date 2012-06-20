PARIS, June 20 Shareholders of Technicolor
on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed Vector Capital's
offer to take a stake in the tr oubled Fr ench digital video
specialist against a rival bid by JPMorgan in the
latest twist of a battle that went on for over a month.
San Francisco-based Vector will become Technicolor's main
shareholder despite the board's recommendation to vote for
JPMorgan's latest offer, which was updated during Wednesday's
shareholders meeting, and despite the deal signed between the
two parties in May.
JPMorgan's offer was rejected by 95 percent of voting
shareholders while Vector's offer got 91 percent approval during
the vote that took place four hours after the meeting had
started.
This decision puts and end to a battle that started in May
and which saw the two funds outbid each other both seeking to
invest in the company. Each offer targeted a maximum stake of 30
percent in Technicolor's capital.
Vector Capital, which describes itself as a technology
turnaround specialist, had last week raised the subscription
price for its proposed reserved capital increase to 2.00 euros
per share from 1.90 euros against a final offer of 1.90 euros
from JPMorgan.
"We are neither as large nor as old as JPMorgan. But the
team that we have assembled can address the challenges and
opportunities your company is facing," Alexander Slusky, founder
and managing partner of Vector Capital had told shareholders,
adding he wanted to build a bridge between France and the
Silicon Valley.
Earlier on Wednesday, JPMorgan had amended its offer, going
back to the terms of its initial one but raising its price to
1.90 euros per share from 1.60 euros for the reserved capital
increase.
The proposal was similar in terms of price to the second
offer JPMorgan had put forward on June 8 but that had been
rejected by Technicolor's board as it added break-up fees as
well as another clause effectively excluding any outside bidder.
The offer made on Wednesday did not contain these clauses.
"This has been a two-year dating process. JPMorgan is not a
fast-dater but once we get married, we're here for the
long-hold. I want to thank Vector for reminding us that a deal
is never done until it is done," said David Walsh, partner at
One Equity Partner and representing JPMorgan.
Technicolor, which has cut its staff by 6,000 since 2008,
has been seeking a partner for its loss-making set-top box
business. It is also looking for a buyer for the last remaining
factory making the devices in France, which filed for insolvency
earlier this month.
After posting a net loss of 324 million euros in 2011, the
company now aims to reduce its debt -- which stood at 957
million euros at the end of 2011 -- by 200-300 million euros
over 2012-2015 as part of its strategic roadmap dubbed Amplify
2015.
JPMorgan and Technicolor had appeared ready to seal their
initial deal -- which saw JPMorgan offer 1.60 euros a share for
the entire 30 percent stake -- when Vector Capital made a higher
offer in late May.
JPMorgan's second offer however lacked a sufficient legal
framework and imposed higher break-up fees, Technicolor said as
it turned down the proposal that would have in effect blocked
shareholders from voting on Vector Capital's offer.