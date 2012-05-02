PARIS May 2 Struggling French digital video
specialist Technicolor said on Wednesday that its board
would meet later in the day to review an offer from an
"international institution" to take a minority stake in the
company.
Technicolor said in a statement it had requested that
trading in its shares be suspended ahead of the board meeting
slated for Wednesday afternoon.
Last year, Technicolor had a net loss of 324 million euros
($428.49 million)and adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 475 million, down 6
percent.
($1 = 0.7561 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)