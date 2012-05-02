PARIS May 2 Struggling French digital video specialist Technicolor said on Wednesday that its board would meet later in the day to review an offer from an "international institution" to take a minority stake in the company.

Technicolor said in a statement it had requested that trading in its shares be suspended ahead of the board meeting slated for Wednesday afternoon.

Last year, Technicolor had a net loss of 324 million euros ($428.49 million)and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 475 million, down 6 percent.

($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)