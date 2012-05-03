PARIS May 3 Technicolor said U.S. bank
JPMorgan Chase plans to take a stake of up to 29.96
percent in the French digital video specialist to help it cut
debt and push through its turnaround plan.
The transaction will take place through a twin capital
increase, the first tranche reserved for JPMorgan and the second
also open to existing shareholders. JPMorgan has committed to
buy up to three-quarters of the second issue, Technicolor said.
The French company expects to raise between 147 million and
158 million euros ($208 million) from the capital hike and will
use 80 percent of net proceeds to pay down debt, it said in a
statement on Thursday.
"The capital increase we are planning will provide the
company with a stronger financial structure and a stable
shareholder base to implement its growth strategy," Technicolor
Chief Executive Frederic Rose said.