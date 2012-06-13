UK police say stabbing at London's Russell Square not terror-related
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
PARIS, June 13 San-Franciso-based Vector Capital said on Wednesday it was sweetening its offer for French set-top box maker Technicolor as it was increasing the subscription price for its proposed reserved capital increase to 2.00 per share.
All other terms of the previous offer remain unchanged.
"We believe that this improved offer is clearly superior for Technicolor and its shareholders to the transaction with JP Morgan and One Equity Partners", it said in a statement.
TORONTO, June 9 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it was streamlining operations across its various department store chains to better compete in what it called a "brutal" market.