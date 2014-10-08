Oct 8 Technicolor SA :

* Says it has deployed together with Sinclair Broadcast Group Technicolor's ATSC 3.0 4k UltraHD testbed platform and received an over-the-air signal

* Says this is the first successful broadcast of scalable HEVC (SHVC) compression anywhere in the world