PARIS, March 6 Technip : * Says has been awarded a major(1) subsea contract by Eni Muara Bakau B.V. (Eni) the Operator of the Muara Bakau PSC, for the Jangkrik project located in the Muara Bakau PSC working area, approximately 70 kilometers off the coast of Makassar Strait, Indonesia * For Technip, a "major" subsea contract is ranging from EUR 500 to EUR 1,000 million