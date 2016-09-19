PARIS, Sept 19 French oil services company
Technip said on Monday it has been awarded an
engineering procurement and construction contract by Emirates
National Oil Company (ENOC) that plans to expand its Jebel Ali
refinery by 50 percent.
Technip said the expansion project is estimated at about $1
billion and the project will increase refining capacity by
70,000 barrels per day after completion.
The expected date for commercial production is the fourth
quarter of 2019, it said.
"The main package of the project will add a new condensate
processing train to the existing facility, expanding its daily
capacity to 210,000 barrels, up from its existing current
140,000 barrels per day," the company said.
