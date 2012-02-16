(Adds detail, share price, analyst comment)
PARIS Feb 16 French oil services group
Technip posted a one-third rise in fourth-quarter net
profit and forecast further sales growth this year as oil
companies boost spending.
The builder of oil rigs and refineries, which expanded its
fast-growing subsea business when it bought U.S.-based Global
Industries last year, said sales should rise between 12 and 17.5
percent this year from 6.8 billion euros ($8.9 billion) in 2011.
"Looking ahead to 2012, our clients show confidence in oil
and gas prices and continue investing to meet challenging
production targets," Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said in a
statement on Thursday.
"Whilst the general economic and political uncertainties
should not be ignored, we continue to see opportunities in
nearly all the markets in which we operate," the CEO added.
Oilfield service companies have benefited from strong oil
prices which have led their hydrocarbon-producing clients to
raise investments. Total, Shell and BP
have announced capital expenditure increases to find and extract
more oil.
Brent crude oil has been trading above the $100 mark - a
comfortable level for investments - for about a year.
Technip posted fourth-quarter net income of 150 million
euros, against 112 million a year earlier, as sales rose 14
percent to 2.01 billion. The group proposed raising the annual
dividend to shareholders by 9 percent to 1.58 euros a share.
Shares in Technip, which competes with Saipem of
Italy and industry leader Schlumberger, were 1.2 percent
higher at 79.23 euros by 0910 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent
rise in the European oil and gas index.
The company also confirmed that the Global Industries
takeover should add between 5 and 7 percent to earnings per
share by 2013, with cost savings estimated to be at least $30
million.
"In a booming market context, particularly in the North Sea,
the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and West Africa, Technip appears
confident in its ability to integrate Global Industries well
into its organisation," CM-CIC Securities analyst Jean-Luc
Romain wrote.
Technip added that total capital expenditure for 2012 was
expected to be between 350 million and 400 million euros.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and James Regan; Editing by Geert
De Clercq)