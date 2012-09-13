OSLO, Sept 13 French oil services group Technip's customers in general have not expressed concern over the weak global economy except in the downstream business, Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said in Oslo on Thursday.

"The downstream business... is probably the only area where we have seen any effect of the global downturn," he said in a presentation at an industry conference. "Other than that, we haven't seen a single customer complaining." (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)