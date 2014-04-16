By Andrew Callus
PARIS, April 16 Three European companies have
won contracts for almost half the value of Angola's $16 billion
ultra-deepwater Kaombo oil project, confirming a trend toward
bigger scale and risk for the deep-sea contracting and
construction sector.
Saipem of Italy announced a $4 billion contract
related to fitting out and supplying two converted oil tankers
to become the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO)
part of the project.
Meanwhile, Paris-listed Technip and crane-ship
specialist Heerema revealed a $3.5 billion deal for subsea
tubes, pipes and cables to connect the two FPSOs to the seabed
two kilometres below the surface. Heerema said the contract was
the biggest on record of its kind.
Kaombo's operator, French oil company Total, gave
the project the go-ahead earlier this week after trimming 4
billion dollars off its estimated cost.
Less ambitious design, including converting tankers instead
of using purpose-built FPSOs, and Angola's relaxation of local
content requirements will provide three quarters of those
savings.
Total and other oil majors are reining in spending to keep
shareholders happy in a potentially lower oil price world. As a
result, some are using fewer oil service firms on a project and
asking them to become involved at the start and stay with a
project longer to share more of the risk.
Some project leaders are also ditching tailor-made designs
in favour of standardised solutions, which the service companies
can often more comfortably provide.
The partnership between subsea specialist Technip and
privately owned Heerema, which controls some of the largest
installation vessels on the water, shows how European service
companies are joining forces to meet the scale now demanded.
"This project is the largest subsea contract ever awarded to
Technip and strengthens our position in the ultra-deepwater
market. This award further reflects the confidence of major
industry players, such as Total, in the Technip Heerema alliance
to address the significant challenges of ultra-deepwater
projects," said Thierry Pilenko, Technip chairman and chief
executive officer in a statement.
Kaombo is due to start pumping 230,000 barrels a day in
2017.
