PARIS Feb 16 French oil services group
Technip reported a 21.5 percent rise in its 2011 net
profit and forecast sales growth helped by higher spending among
oil companies.
The builder of oil rigs and refineries, which expanded its
fast-growing subsea business when it bought U.S.-based Global
Industries last year, said sales should grow to between 7.65
billion and 8 billion this year from 6.8 billion in 2011.
"We delivered strong profitability, beyond our initial
expectations, with a record net profit of 507 million euros,"
Chairman and Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said in a statement
on Thursday. Our clients show confidence in oil and gas prices
and continue investing to meet challenging production targets.
Recurring operating profit rose 14.4 percent to 709.5
million euros. Sales were up 12 percent, beating Technip's own
forecast for sales growth of at least 7 percent.
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates showed net profit at 487
million, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at 697 million
and sales of 6.69 billion.
