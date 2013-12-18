PARIS Dec 18 Technip said on
Wednesday it had been awarded a contract worth over $400 million
for consultancy services in project management and engineering
by Kuwait's state oil company.
The five-year service contract, which can be extended by
another year, will deal with the construction of new oil and gas
infrastructure, as well as the upgrading of existing facilities
in Kuwait, Technip said in a statement.
Technip said on Tuesday it expected profitability at its
subsea unit to fall next year, blaming delays in vessel
maintenance and the start-up of a flexible pipe factory in
Brazil.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Patrick Graham)