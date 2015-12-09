(Adds background)
By Mike Stone
Dec 9 French oilfield services company Technip
is exploring a sale and has held talks with U.S. peer
FMC Technologies Inc about a potential combination,
according to people familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
A deal would illustrate how lower energy prices are driving
consolidation in the oil services sector, as companies seek
savings and synergies to boost profits amid a supply glut that
is weighing on exploration and production.
Technip and FMC Technologies, which have market
capitalizations of 5.3 billion euros ($5.8 billion) and $6.8
billion respectively, have not yet agreed on terms and there is
no certainty they will do so, the people said.
Technip has also held talks with other potential buyers, one
of the people added. Shares of Technip rose as much as 10
percent in late afternoon trading in New York after Reuters
reported on talks. Technip shares had already closed up 3.6
percent in Paris.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. FMC Technologies and Technip did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Earlier this year, FMC Technologies and Technip formed a
joint venture, Forsys Subsea, aimed at reducing the cost of
subsea oilfield exploration, a sector that has been badly hurt
by the drop in the price of oil.
Technip tried to do a deal with CGG SA last year,
but talks fell apart when CGG rebuffed Technip's 1.47 billion
euro preliminary takeover approach.
Halliburton Co, the world's No. 2 oilfield services
provider, is currently in the midst of securing regulatory
approvals for its acquisition of smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc
in a stock-and-cash $34.6 billion deal.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Additional reporting by
Freya Berry in London, Benjamin Mallet and Matthieu Protard in
Paris; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)