PARIS May 19 The French government will remain a long-term shareholder in the merged Technip-FMC group and sees as important that it keeps a strong French presence, a source at the economy ministry said on Thursday.

"There will be very clear commitments about preserving a foothold in France over the long term," said the source, who declined to be named.

The source was speaking after a merger announcement by the two companies.

The new group's governance and the location of its decision centres have been fixed by agreements and cannot be changed for periods of between two and four years, the source added.

"The French government will remain a long term shareholder in the new group," the source said.

The French government holds about 5.2 percent of Technip, according to Reuters data.

