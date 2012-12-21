PARIS Dec 21 A consortium led by French oil and gas services group Technip with Samsung Heavy Industries won a contract worth $1.25 billion from oil major Total to create an offshore platform off the coast of Norway, Technip said.

Technip's share of the contract, which covers the "engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, hook-up and commissioning of the topsides of a fixed production platform", amounts to $780 million, it said on Friday.

The so-called Martin Linge development project is located about 180 kilometers west of Bergen, Technip said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)