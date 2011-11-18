PARIS Nov 18 A joint venture between France's Technip and Brazil's Odebrecht has been awarded a $1 billion contract from state-run Petrobras for the charter and operation of two pipeline-installation vessels for five years.

The "letter of award", which includes an option for an additional five years, covers the connection of subsea wells in waters off the coast of Brazil that are up to 2,500 metres deep, Technip and Odebrecht said in a statement on Friday.

The ships are being built in South Korea, where Odebrecht is also overseeing the construction of drilling units. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent)