PARIS Nov 18 A joint venture between
France's Technip and Brazil's Odebrecht has
been awarded a $1 billion contract from state-run Petrobras
for the charter and operation of two
pipeline-installation vessels for five years.
The "letter of award", which includes an option for an
additional five years, covers the connection of subsea wells in
waters off the coast of Brazil that are up to 2,500 metres deep,
Technip and Odebrecht said in a statement on Friday.
The ships are being built in South Korea, where Odebrecht is
also overseeing the construction of drilling units.
