* Group sticks to 2014, 2015 margin and revenue targets
* Says Yamal LNG project proceeding as planned
* Shares up 3 pct
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Oct 30 French oil services group Technip
reported higher than expected third-quarter profit and
revenue and stuck to its targets on Thursday, reassuring
investors spooked by the spending slowdown by oil majors and the
decline in oil prices.
Shares in the group, which have shed 17 percent this year
after losing more than 20 percent last year on concerns about
spending cuts by oil majors, jumped nearly 8 percent in early
trading.
"The stock is rebounding because they have confirmed their
2015 guidance. That quells - temporarily? - concerns about
disaster scenarios," Natixis analyst Alain Parent said, adding
that recent comments from Technip rival Saipem on the
slowdown and from client Total on cost-cutting should
encourage investors to remain cautious.
Shares pared gains slightly after the initial leap and were
up 3.1 percent at 57.19 euros by 0823 GMT.
Quarterly group revenue rose 18 percent to 2.82 billion
euros ($3.55 billion), Technip said in a statement, while
operating profit rose 10 percent to 241.5 million euros, giving
a margin of 8.5 percent. Net profit was down 12.3 percent at
131.6 million euros.
Analysts had expected net profit of 157.8 million euros,
operating profit of 230.5 million and revenue of 2.68 billion on
average, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
Concerns over Technip's outlook had been heightened by
comments from Total's new CEO on Wednesday, saying that his
company's priority was to cut costs and investments while
seeking better terms from suppliers, and Saipem's warning
earlier in the week that its full-year results would be at the
low end of expectations.
ENGAGING WITH CLIENTS
Technip's Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said that weaker
oil prices, which have dropped by 25 percent over the past four
months, and tighter budgets at oil majors had prompted Technip
to approach clients to offer less costly options.
"What I said remains valid in an environment where prices
are at $85 per barrel or even lower: we engage in discussions
with our clients very early to try to find economical
solutions," he said in a conference call with reporters.
The Paris-based company cut its targets in July for its
onshore/offshore business, which builds oil rigs and liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plants, citing the potential impact of
economic sanctions against Russia.
Technip won the engineering, procurement and construction
contract for the Yamal LNG project in Russia in May. The giant
LNG export project in Siberia is owned by Russia's Novatek
, Total and China's CNPC.
On Thursday, Technip's CEO told reporters the project was
proceeding to plan.
The group is also feeling the effects of slowing investment
by oil majors, making life harder for equipment and service
suppliers worldwide, but Pilenko said the group could still win
contracts from cost-conscious oil companies, pointing to its
order backlog of 19.3 billion euros at the end of September.
"If you look at the past nine months, we have had an order
intake of around 12 billion euros, which is as much as the whole
of 2013," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7942 euro)
